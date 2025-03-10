Hearts of Oak in trouble for allegedly allowing unauthorised access to safe zone

Accra Hearts of Oak have been charged by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for allegedly allowing unauthorised individuals access to the safe zone during their Ghana Premier League clash against Young Apostles on Saturday night at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon.

According to the GFA Prosecutor, the club is accused of breaching Article 8(e) of the GFA Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols (2025) and Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (2019).

The alleged violation involved permitting unaccredited persons—specifically, club supporters—into the safe zone to celebrate, an act deemed misconduct that could bring the game into disrepute.

Hearts of Oak have until Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to officially respond to the charges.

This incident comes amid the GFA’s efforts to strengthen matchday security.

Ahead of the league’s resumption, the association introduced enhanced safety protocols to tighten security measures.

Additionally, the Ghana Police Service recently announced the appointment of regional safety and security officers as part of broader efforts to improve security at football matches across the country.

The outcome of this case could have serious implications for Hearts of Oak as the club awaits the Disciplinary Committee’s verdict.

Hearts of Oak secured important victory

Meanwhile, Hearts of saw off Young Apostles to go third in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-0 scoreline. Michael Awuah broke the game's deadlock in the 43rd minute of the first half.