Ernest Nuamah scores as Lyon boost UCL bid with win at in-form Nice

Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah played a crucial role in Olympique Lyonnais' 2-0 victory over OGC Nice on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera.

The 20-year-old winger sealed the win with a stunning goal, helping Lyon secure three points in their pursuit of European qualification.

The match, Lyon’s first without head coach Paulo Fonseca—who is serving a nine-month ban following a referee altercation—was tightly contested until the final stages.

Substitute Rayan Cherki broke the deadlock in the 78th minute, injecting much-needed momentum into Lyon’s attack.

Just five minutes later, Nuamah doubled the lead spectacularly. Receiving a well-timed pass from Thiago Almada, the Ghanaian forward showcased his technical brilliance, curling a sensational 25-yard strike into the top corner.

His composure and precision underlined his growing influence in Lyon’s squad.

Nuamah's goal takes his tally to three in Ligue 1 this season, along with one assist in 20 appearances.

His impressive display against Nice further cemented his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

What's next for Nuamah

The talented winger will now shift focus to international duty, joining the Black Stars of Ghana for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar this month.

Head coach Otto Addo will be looking to reignite Ghana’s hopes after the nation fails to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will be seeking to qualify for the Mundial for the fifth time in the country’s history.