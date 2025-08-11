Crystal Palace’s Europa League dream shattered after appeal fails

Crystal Palace will not be playing in the Europa League this season after losing their appeal to overturn a demotion. Instead, they will compete in the Conference League, with Nottingham Forest taking their Europa League place.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA’s decision to punish Palace for breaking its multi-club ownership rules. The issue centred on American businessman John Textor, who owned 43% of Palace until July and is the majority owner of French side Lyon; another club that qualified for the Europa League.

UEFA had given Palace until March 1, 2025 to prove changes in their ownership structure. The club missed that deadline and later appealed the decision, arguing that Textor no longer had control over them.

In its ruling, CAS stated:

Regulations are clear and do not provide flexibility to clubs that are non-compliant on the assessment date.

Textor still held “decisive influence” over Palace and Lyon when UEFA assessed the case.

Claims of unfair treatment compared to Nottingham Forest and Lyon were rejected.

UEFA rules ban two clubs under significant control of the same person or entity from playing in the same European competition. CAS found that Palace fell foul of this regulation at the time of the review.

Palace to settle for Conference League

The Eagles had earned their Europa League spot by winning last season’s FA Cup, but the ruling means they must settle for the Conference League. They will face either Norwegian club Fredrikstad or Danish side Midtjylland in the play-off round later in August.

Nottingham Forest, promoted into the Europa League due to the decision, are now officially confirmed in the competition.

Palace have not commented further since the CAS verdict but are expected to focus on securing a strong European campaign despite the setback.

