GPL week 30 round-up: Kotoko hold Hearts in Super Clash as Karela stun Gold Stars

The 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season is nearing its climax, with the race for the top four intensifying.

Hearts of Oak and Kotoko share points in tense Super Clash

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Asante Kotoko held Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw in a fiercely contested encounter.

Despite moments of controversy and end-to-end action, neither side could break the deadlock.

The result leaves Kotoko fourth with 51 points, while Hearts remain seventh with 46 points after 30 matches.

Karela United shock league leaders Gold Stars

Relegation-threatened Karela United pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun’s Park.

Mohammed Asigre Sulemana’s 43rd-minute strike proved decisive, handing Gold Stars a costly defeat that dropped them to third in the standings.

Nations FC return to top spot

Nations FC reclaimed the summit of the league table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Accra Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Joseph Quansah’s 63rd-minute goal secured all three points, lifting Nations to 54 points.

Hearts of Lions edge Samartex

At the Kpando Sports Stadium, Hearts of Lions triumphed 2-1 over Samartex 1996.

Yaw Danso (19’) and Nana Kwame Oppong (22’) gave the hosts a commanding lead before Samartex pulled one back in the 59th minute.

Other key results

Bechem United 1-0 Legon Cities: Teenager Darlvil Yeboah scored the lone goal to secure victory for the Hunters.

Aduana Stars 3-2 Berekum Chelsea: A five-goal thriller saw Aduana Stars emerge victorious, with Godfred Poku Wakii netting the 71st-minute winner.

Medeama SC 3-1 Vision FC: Braye (2’), Kamaradin (54’), and Salam (87’) ensured Medeama’s dominance after an early Vision FC equaliser.

Dreams FC Awarded Walkover: Nsoatreman’s withdrawal handed Dreams FC three points and three goals by default.