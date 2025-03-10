Truth behind Barcelona goalie ter Stegen’s wife cheating on him with trainer revealed

Rumours have been circulating regarding Barcelona’s goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, suggesting his wife, Daniela Jehle, had an affair with her personal trainer.

However, these claims have been categorically denied by ter Stegen himself.

In a public statement, the German goalkeeper responded to the allegations, which suggested that his wife was unfaithful. Ter Stegen expressed his disappointment with the individuals behind the false reports and strongly refuted the claims.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper confirmed that he and Daniela had decided to separate but emphasised that they continue to communicate amicably. Addressing the matter via his official Instagram account, Ter Stegen made his stance clear, criticising the media outlets involved in spreading the rumours.

He shared on his social media:

I am shocked and disappointed by the poor management and lack of control at Catalunya Radio & 3Cat Group, who have been spreading false information and violating personal rights. Journalists Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell, and Marta Montaner have lied, damaging my wife Daniela's reputation in a very harmful way.

Ter Stegen further clarified:

There has been no infidelity on Daniela’s part. There is no third person involved. Fact. As we have previously communicated, Daniela and I have separated under good terms and continue to have a respectful, trusting communication.

He added that it was "completely unacceptable" for government-owned media to spread such accusations and personally attack Daniela, stating the damage caused was irreversible.

Goalkeeper ter Stegen confirms separation from wife

On March 6, 2025, ter Stegen confirmed the separation publicly, also focusing on the well-being of their children. In his statement, he stated:

Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment. We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect, as we always have. During this time, we ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy—especially that of our children.

The couple, married in 2017, have two children together.

As for his career, Ter Stegen has made seven appearances for Barcelona in the 2024-25 season, keeping one clean sheet and conceding seven goals.