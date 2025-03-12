Black Stars World Cup qualifiers squad announcement date disclosed - Reports

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will announce his squad this week for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

The squad announcement per multiple media sources will happen this Friday, March 14, 2025, with camping expected to begin three days later on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Addo’s men will hope to recover from their disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they played six qualifying games without securing a single win.

After facing heavy criticism for their underperforming AFCON qualifying campaign, the Black Stars are determined to make a strong push for a fifth World Cup appearance.

With the 2026 tournament set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the team is focused on strengthening its campaign.

Addo is expected to name a competitive squad for these crucial fixtures, with the final list already submitted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council for review.

Key players set to miss through injury

Several key players, including Alidu Seidu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Abdul Mumin, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh, will miss the games due to injury.

However, there is speculation that Andre Ayew, absent since the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, could make a return.

Jordan Ayew is expected to captain the side for both matches, and Alexander Djiku as his deputy.