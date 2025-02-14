There's no way Otto Addo should’ve stayed on – Sports Minister slams decision to keep him

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has questioned the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach despite the consistent shambolic performances under his watch.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, the first time they have failed to do so since 2004.

In the qualifying round, Addo’s team couldn’t win any of their six Group F games against Angola, Sudan, and Niger. Ghana finished bottom in the group with only three points.

This, Adams, believes was a poor track record which should have led to Addo’s dismissal.

He made these comments on Metro TV:

The data is very poor; in fact, it’s terrible. Looking at only the data, there is no way he [Otto Addo] should’ve stayed on.

Adams also expressed shock about the dismissal of some of Addo’s technical staff while he remains in charge.

The GFA took a decision to do away with those around him, but what was surprising was that the head coach was maintained. Maybe something informed that decision.

Promises to engage GFA

He, however, ensured that his ministry would engage with the GFA to better understand what informed the decision to keep the 49-year-old.

It may be financial, but an engagement with the GFA will certainly let us know what led to that decision.