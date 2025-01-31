Sacking or keeping Otto Addo is of great concern to me – Kofi Adams

Sports and Recreation Minister-designate Kofi Adams says the debate about whether Black Stars head coach Otto Addo should be relieved of his duties is a subject he is interested in.
Adams believes engagements must be had to determine Addo’s future in charge of the national team.
Speaking on SportyFM this morning, he noted that he’s been following the discussions.
I have heard a lot of comments about his stay or non-stay, and I must say is a matter of concern to me. This concern of stay or not stay is not just coming from the non-playing body, that’s what for me is of great concern to me.
Adams added that per his engagements, it’s not only fans who are concerned about the coach’s future but some members of the team and Ghana Football Association (GFA) have raised concerns about Addo’s role,
Not just the fans that are talking but the engagements I have had it go beyond that, to even the playing body and some members of the association, current and former who have significant say on how sports is run. So, it’s of great concern and I want to leave it great concern because we’ll be having engagements.”
Hence, he refrained from making any pronouncements on Addo’s future but assured a decision would be made after these engagements.
Kofi Adams on 2026 World Cup qualification
He further assured the government will put in efforts to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 World Cup after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Yes, we want to qualify. We want to do everything humanly possible from the side of government to make sure that we qualify. We will do everything humanly possible but in doing everything humanly possible, we must not also end up wasting spending resources in a way that we could have saved it for other sports as we’re talking about the need to support other sports. Some of which have also won us medals at the international and world level.
Meanwhile, Adams' confirmation as substantive minister will be determined in the coming days after undergoing vetting last night.