3 former Black Stars players who've criticised the Ghana Premier League 

The Ghana Premier League has been a breeding ground for exceptional talents who have risen through the ranks to represent the nation on both domestic and international stages proudly.

However, despite its rich history and contributions to Ghanaian football, the league faces significant challenges that cannot be ignored.

For passionate fans, the beautiful game has created unforgettable memories and thrilling moments that remain etched in their minds.

These dedicated supporters travel across the country week after week, braving the sun and rain to cheer for their beloved teams.

Yet, like many leagues worldwide, the Ghana Premier League is not without its criticisms. Pulse Sports Ghana highlights some notable Black Stars players who have openly expressed their concerns about the league's current state.

Charles Taylor

The former Black Stars midfielder, regarded as one of the legends of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), believes the league has failed to maintain the quality it deserves over the years. Taylor emphasises that personal achievements and legendary status alone are not enough to elevate the league.

In an interview, he criticised the current state of two of Ghana’s most storied clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, stating:

While Kotoko and Hearts may still be regarded as big clubs, they are no longer big teams. They have the legacy, but they lack the team to back it up.

Daniel Nii Adjei

The former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper has also voiced his concerns about the declining state of the league. Adjei described the GPL as “sinking” and losing its appeal to both fans and players. In an interview with GHOne, he highlighted the poor financial conditions for players as a major issue:

The Ghana Premier League is sinking and is not attractive. The current salaries of players in the league are not good.

Sulley Muntari

A UEFA Champions League winner and former FA Cup winner with Accra Hearts of Oak, Sulley Muntari has been vocal about the poor facilities and mismanagement plaguing the league.

Muntari, who has played for top European clubs like Inter Milan and AC Milan, described the league as “messy” and criticised the inadequate infrastructure, particularly the state of washrooms and changing rooms at match venues. He stated:

The league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league. The changing rooms smell. That respect is not there. I didn’t even want my laundry done. I would take it home. When you get into changing rooms, they smell bad. It is not just one team. Everybody.

The Ghana Premier League has produced numerous players for the national team over the years, but the persistent issues facing the league remain unresolved.

The Football Association must take drastic measures and implement sustainable solutions to address these recurring problems.