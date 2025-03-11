Champions League: Round of 16 second leg key stats, insights & predictions

With four quarter-final spots up for grabs tonight, Europe will reach a standstill again as eight of the continent’s elite clubs battle it in the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg was nothing short of premium entertainment, with league phase winners Liverpool scrapping a slim win despite being outplayed by Paris Saint Germain in France. Benfica were on course to kill a giant, but Raphinha’s heroics saved 10-man Barcelona from a crushing defeat.

Inter Milan, who boast of the competition’s best defensive record, cruised to a 2-0 victory over Feyenoord. The all-German affair saw Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich hand a beating to rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

However, all these ties are not completely over yet, with another 90 minutes to be played tonight.

So, what key insights do you need to know ahead of these clashes?

Barcelona vs Benfica

The Catalans are unbeaten in 16 games in 2025 and have gone seven games without a defeat at their temporary home of Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

On the other hand, Benfica have won only three of their last 24 UEFA games against Spanish clubs (D8, L13) and crashed out in the last four two-legged knockout ties against such opposition. But they have also won three on the bounce away in this competition, meaning they can’t be ruled out easily.

Prediction: At least one goal will be scored in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso’s men have a mountain to climb after going down 3-0 in the first leg. Qualification seems an impossible task with Opta giving them a meagre 4% chance.

Only four sides in the competition’s history have overturned a three-plus goal deficit from the first leg to progress. They, however, have not lost at home to Bayern Munich in three games under Alonso.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians have already suffered two away defeats by a three-goal margin this term and could be nervous going into the BayArena.

Prediction: Both teams are likely to score in this game.

Inter Milan v Feyenoord

Inter Milan haven’t lost at the San Siro in 14 UCL games, and with a two-goal advantage, they come into this second leg confident of securing a last-eight spot.

The Dutch club’s new boss Robin Van Persie, despite saying his side is still in the tie must do some magic tonight, especially considering Feyenoord have not won any of their last eight away matches against Italian sides in European competition.

The Italians have conceded just one goal in nine UCL games this campaign.

Prediction: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet.

Liverpool v PSG

History favours Liverpool here, having progressed from all 37 previous European ties in which they won the first leg away from home.

Paris Saint Germain, just like other French clubs, have not been good travellers to English shores. They’ve lost all of their last four trips to England, but if they pull off a similar performance last week, they can increase their tally of turning two out of five ties around after losing the first leg to three out of six.

