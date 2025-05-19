Leave me in peace – Karim Zito fires back as fans call for his stay at Asante Kotoko

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has said that his job title at Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club is not important to him and what truly matters is helping the team win both the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.
Zito made these comments in a post-match interview after Kotoko defeated Dreams FC 4-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The impressive win extended Kotoko’s unbeaten run to four matches under his leadership.
Zito, who previously coached Dreams FC, stepped into the head coach role at Kotoko after Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was sacked.
He shared that he was originally approached to work as a technical director at the club but ended up taking over coaching responsibilities when the vacancy arose. Zito explained:
I never knew I was coming to Kotoko. I was just lying down when I had a call and I was asked to come for the technical director job, not coaching.
He added:
Unfortunately, my own boy left so I had to take over till the season ends. So for now, leave me in peace to work and see out the rest of the league and then the knockout [FA Cup Final]… I prefer [winning] a double so for the position, it doesn’t matter. What matters now, I’m leading the team, and we have to do better.
Zito focused on current season
Zito maintains that his focus remains on guiding the Porcupine Warriors to success rather than what role he officially holds at the club.
Kotoko after the win over Dreams FC are now two points behind league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars with only three more games to end the season.