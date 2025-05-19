GH ballers abroad: Round-up of best performing Ghanaian players abroad last weekend

With the major European leagues heading into the final run of games, Ghana’s stars abroad continue to shine, albeit it was quite a quiet weekend for some of the big names.

It was a weekend where rising stars dominated in their various clubs.

Unlike previous weeks, key Black Stars players plying their trade in Europe’s top 5 leagues were not the headline grabbers this weekend.

Mohammed Kudus was relatively quiet as West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Europe-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Partey was not a standout performer in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory against Newcastle United, and Andre Dede Ayew was not his usual big-game clutch player, but his side, Le Havre, managed to survive on the final Ligue 1 matchday with a last-gasp penalty that helped them win 3-2 against Strasbourg.

However, Ibrahim Sulemana scored again for Atlanta in their 3-2 win over Genoa in the Italian Serie A after he netted the winner to secure Champions League football for Gian Piero Gasperini's team the previous week.

His long-range volley glided smoothly into the back of the net, earning him the deserved MVP of the match award.

Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku was on the score sheet for Basaksehir in their 3-2 win over Kasimpasa, while Alexander Djiku missed out on the Turkish league with Fenerbache as Galatasaray officially clinched the title.

In Spain, Jerry Afriyie continued his impressive run of form in Spain’s Primera Federacion with a superb goal on Saturday. Afriyie’s strike helped CD Lugo grab all three points with a 2-0 victory over Zamora CF.

The Black Satellites striker struggled during the Under-20 AFCON in Egypt, where Ghana were eliminated in the quarterfinals, but has been superb for his club and gets into this week’s team for that consistency.

Other standout performers

Mohammed Fusieni is on the path to double figures as his brace for Royale Union SG in their 4-0 triumph over Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League increased his tally to nine this season.

In Austria, Edmund Baidoo was a substitute for Salzburg in their 2-1 win over BW Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Baidoo contributed to both goals – setting up Petar Ratkov for the equaliser and netting the winner in stoppage time.

He was the highest-rated player in the game per Sofascore.

Far away in Bosnia, Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored as Sloga Doboj cruised to a 4-1 win over Sloboda, while Caleb Yirenkyi registered an assist for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win over Aarhus in Denmark.

In Finland, Bismark Ampofo also assisted one goal in Inter Turku’s 3-1 win over Ilves.

Lawrence Agyekum was once again a standout performer for Cercle Brugge as they thrashed Patro Eisden 5-1 in the first leg of the Belgian Pro League relegation playoff on Sunday evening.