Why Jerome Opoku was surprised Otto Addo started him against Madagascar

Ghana international Jerome Opoku played the final 10 minutes as a substitute for the Black Stars against Chad but says he was surprised when coach Otto Addo gave him the starting nod three days later against Madagascar.

Having featured previously in international friendly matches, Opoku played his full competitive match in Ghana’s 3-0 triumph over the Barea on March 24, 2025, in Morocco.

This, according to the 26-year-old, came as a surprise, especially having been used as a substitute in a relatively easier clash in Accra.

Opoku disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Flashscore.com.gh.

I would say I was a little surprised to start against Madagascar but as I said I had always worked and looked forward to having my time here and I hope I did what was expected of me and didn’t disappoint Ghanaians and the team. I’m super happy to finally make my official debut and full competitive debut for my country, it’s an honour.

The Istanbul Basaksehir defender was comfortable in Addo’s 3-5-2 set up thanks to his Turkish club who have played with similar formations this season.

Opoku praises Ghana coaches

He praised the national team’s technical staff for their smooth adoption plans for the players.

It easy for me because in my club we’ve played with a 3 back a couple of times this season so it was quite easy to settle in or replicate that system here also, and yeah the coaches of Ghana really worked through it and came up with a clear plan for everyone to adopt, so that also helped really well.

I am versatile as I have played as a left back before when I was at Fulham academy and at the early stages of my career, so I’m comfortable everywhere. I just try and do my best to help the team and do whatever the coaches require of me.