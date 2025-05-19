GPL week 31 round-up: Hearts, Kotoko win as Accra Lions thrash Aduana Stars

Week 31 of the Ghana Premier League delivered high-stakes drama and crucial victories, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko boosting their campaigns and Accra Lions lighting up the weekend with a thrilling win over Aduana Stars.

Kotoko keep title hopes alive with convincing win

Asante Kotoko closed the gap at the top of the table to just two points after a dominant 4-1 victory over Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Head coach Karim Zito, facing his former club, masterminded the victory using tactical insight into his old side.

Albert Amoah gave the Porcupine Warriors an early lead in the 17th minute before Kwame Opoku struck twice — the second a classy lob — taking his goal tally to 10 for the season.

Although Jonathan Nemorden pulled one back for Dreams FC after the break, substitute Wisdom Fernando Bassey put the game to bed with Kotoko's fourth.

Hearts end Chelsea's unbeaten home run

Hearts of Oak stunned Berekum Chelsea with a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Golden City Park, ending Chelsea’s 10-game unbeaten home streak.

The match was tight and tactical, with both sides cautious in the first half.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute when Mawuli Wayo finished clinically after a defensive lapse, handing Hearts a crucial away win and keeping their top-four hopes alive.

Accra Lions roar in 8-goal thriller

Accra Lions produced their most emphatic performance of the season with a dramatic 5-3 win over Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Lions raced to a 5-0 lead by the 60th minute through goals from Musa Hamzata, Lucky Nwafor (brace), and Tahiru Mohammed (brace).

However, the Dormaa-based side mounted a late fightback, with substitute Emmanuel Opoku Peprah scoring twice and Emmanuel Marfo adding a third in injury time.

Despite the scare, Accra Lions held on for a vital win in their fight against relegation.

Other results

Holy Stars 0-0 Hearts of Lions

Kaela United 3-1 Medeama SC

Samartex 2-1 Bechem United

Visions FC 2-0 Young Apostles

However, Nations FC will be seeking to go top of the Ghana Premier League table when they clash with Legon Cities.