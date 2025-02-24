Meet heartbroken 70-year-old Veronica who has been married and divorced 20 times

"Till death do us part?" Well, maybe not for 70-year-old Veronica, who has spent her life enduring a series of failed marriages and heartbreak.

This is the tragic love story of Veronica, a woman who has faced unimaginable struggles—now living with HIV and abandoned by her only daughter, leaving her to care for her grandson alone.

In a documentary by Afrimax English, Veronica revealed that she was born in 1953 and developed a hereditary illness that caused her to wander as a mentally unstable person.

Her first marriage was arranged by her father, marking the beginning of an unwanted cycle of failed relationships:

My father approached one of his friends and arranged for me to be married. He accepted the bride price. I had been away, but upon my return, I discovered that my father believed he had found the perfect husband for me.

In 1967, I was forced to live with this man as his wife. However, the marriage lasted only four years without conceiving a child. This led to misunderstandings, blame, and even physical abuse. Eventually, we decided to separate.

After her first failed marriage, she quickly found a second husband when she moved in with her aunt. However, that marriage also ended after just three years due to childlessness.

Later, when she relocated to her uncle, she met her fourth husband, whom she believed truly loved her. However, their families forced them apart.

Her fifth marriage began when she returned home but lasted only five months before ending, continuing the unwanted pattern. This led to her family disowning her.

Amid fears of being barren, Veronica entered a new marriage, agreeing to let her husband seek a child outside their union. However, her co-wife later accused her of trying to harm the child and convinced the husband to send her away.

In 1996, she became pregnant by a friend who was not her husband and gave birth to a baby girl. When the child turned three, Veronica sent her to live with her mother in the village.

Despite remarrying multiple times, all her husbands wanted the same thing—children—but she was unable to conceive again.

By the time she entered her 18th marriage, she revealed to her husband that she had a child. This gave him hope of having one with her, but when they failed to conceive, the marriage ended. The same happened with her next two husbands.

Years later, Veronica’s only daughter became pregnant while still in secondary school. Though she initially wanted to abort the baby, Veronica refused. Her daughter gave birth to a baby boy but abandoned him at the age of three and never returned.

Veronica now resides in the slums of Kibera, Kenya, hoping for benefactors to come to her aid.