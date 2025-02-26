Abeiku Santana named acting deputy director of Ghana Tourism Authority

Renowned media personality and tourism advocate Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the acting Deputy Executive Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

In his new role, he will work closely with the Executive Director, Maame Efua Houadjeto, to implement the government's strategic plans for the tourism sector.

Profile of Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana, also known as "Mr. Tourism," has dedicated over 23 years of his professional career to radio and television broadcasting, events, public relations and advertising, marketing communications, tourism management, and hospitality.

He holds the following qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Tourism Management – University of Cape Coast, Ghana

Master’s Degree in Marketing Strategy – University of Ghana Business School, Accra, Ghana

Chartered Media Practitioner (CMP) – Global Academy of Finance & Management (GAFM)

Master Project Management (MPM) – Global Academy of Finance & Management (GAFM)

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration – Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Accra, Ghana

Associate in Litigation and Legal Studies – New York Paralegal School, USA

Abeiku Santana occasionally serves as a visiting lecturer at the African University College of Communications, Pentecost University College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Ghana, and other institutions.

About the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

Established in 2011 under the Tourism Act 817, the Ghana Tourism Authority replaced the Ghana Tourist Control Board, previously known as the Ghana Tourist Board (GTB) under NRCD 224, 1973.