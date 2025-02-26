Residents in tears as thugs steal sacred stool, gold from Sokoban Krofrom palace

Residents of Sokoban Krofrom in the Ashanti Region have been left in shock following the theft of a sacred “black stool”, gold, and other valuable items from the community’s palace.

Reports suggest that six heavily armed thugs invaded the palace while the new chief and other family members were at the Manhyia Palace swearing the oath of allegiance.

Upon their return, they realised that the suspected thieves had stormed the palace and made away with the stolen items.

The “black stool” in Akan culture is a sacred throne and a revered symbol of authority, leadership, power, and spirituality. It embodies the history, traditions, and values of a royal family and is considered a sacred object.

In a viral video shared on social media, elderly women can be seen gathered at the palace, wailing over the incident. The video also shows the extent of damage caused by the thugs.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma 87.9 FM, one of the elders of the royal family, Kwadwo Antwi, confirmed that the incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday, 25th February.

We had to rush back to the town because we heard that some soldiers had surrounded the palace. When we returned, we saw 21 heavily armed men in military attire, alongside police officers.

Then other muscular 'macho' men arrived in a Land Cruiser, invaded the palace, broke the locks and metal doors of the rooms, and took away the items despite efforts to stop them.

He added that the total number of stolen items can only be confirmed after investigations.