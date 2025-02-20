Elderly woman cries bitterly as thieves snatch her ₵2,000 at Kantamanto (video)

An elderly woman was left devastated after thieves stole her ₵2,000 in cash while she was shopping at Kantamanto Market in Accra. The heartbreaking incident was captured in a viral video that has since been circulating on social media.

In the footage, the visibly distraught woman, dressed in a white outfit and headgear, is seen crying uncontrollably while nearby traders and passers-by tried to console her, but their efforts proved futile. She was overwhelmed with grief after realising her hard-earned money had been taken by criminals operating in the market.

According to commentary in the video, the woman had gone to the market to purchase some items and made a stop at a second-hand clothing trader. The thieves, who had allegedly been monitoring her movements, cut open her local market sack and snatched the money without her noticing.

A male voice in the video narrated:

She only stopped by the fose (second-hand clothing) to make a purchase, and they cut her sack and stole her money. She lost ₵2,000 because of clothes that cost only ₵3.

This incident sheds light on the increasing cases of pickpocketing and petty theft in Kantamanto Market, one of Accra’s busiest trading centres.

Kantamanto Market, located in the central business district of Accra, is renowned for its second-hand clothing trade, popularly known as ' fose or Obroni Wawu'. It serves as a lifeline for thousands of traders and shoppers, offering affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories sourced from imported bales of used clothing. However, the growing issue of theft in the market has raised concerns about security and safety for both traders and shoppers.