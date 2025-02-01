Kantamanto traders express gratitude to Gov't for market reconstruction support

Traders at Kantamanto Market have expressed appreciation for the financial and resource support provided by the government following the devastating fire that destroyed parts of the market in early January.
The traders, who were promised assistance after losing their businesses, confirmed receiving compensation of approximately GH¢2,500 each. The fire, reportedly caused by an electrical fault, left many business owners stranded, impacting their livelihoods. In response, the government provided monetary aid to facilitate the reconstruction of shops and help affected traders restart their businesses.
In an interview with Happy FM, one of the traders commended the government for fulfilling its commitment.
This government that has come, they have come to really help Ghana. My thrift clothes business is now going well. The government fulfilled its promise to help the traders, and they were true to their word. We thank them all greatly for their support. The government has really done well. I got some monetary compensation of GH¢2,500. If I said I didn’t have, I would be lying.
With reconstruction efforts completed, Kantamanto Market has resumed full operations, restoring normalcy for traders and ensuring the continuation of business activities.