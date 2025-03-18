Attorney-General drops treason felony charges against Barker-Vormawor

The Attorney-General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine, has dropped treason felony charges against private legal practitioner and social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This follows the AG’s filing of a Nolle Prosequi on March 12, to discontinue the case after two years of legal controversy.

Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, 11th February 2022, at Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from the United Kingdom. He was charged with treason felony over a social media post interpreted as a coup threat in reaction to the controversial passage of the E-Levy.

With this decision, he is no longer required to appear before the High Court for further proceedings.

Reacting to the news in a social media post, Barker-Vormawor expressed gratitude to the AG’s office and various stakeholders who had openly challenged the charges against him.

He wrote:

Series of Case Withdrawals

This development adds to a growing list of high-profile cases discontinued by the AG since assuming office on 22nd January 2025. Notable withdrawals include:

23rd January: The AG dropped the controversial ambulance case against Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa.

28th January: An Accra High Court acquitted and discharged former Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni, and businessman Seidu Agongo after a seven-year trial.

29th January: The AG withdrew all charges against former Second Deputy Governor (now Acting Governor) of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.

7th February: The AG officially discontinued charges against former Works and Housing Minister, Collins Dauda, and four others. They had faced 70 counts of causing financial loss to the state concerning the $200 million Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.