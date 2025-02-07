Attorney-General drops charges against Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor, and others

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, led by Dr Dominic Ayine, has filed a nolle prosequi, effectively discontinuing legal proceedings against members of the pressure group Democracy Hub, including lead conveners Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, and Raphael Afful Williams.

The decision, communicated to the Circuit Court on 29th January 2025, means that all accused persons are now free, bringing the legal battle to an end.

On 21st September 2024, 53 protesters from the group were arrested at the 37 Roundabout following a standoff with police officers during a two-day demonstration against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

The protesters faced multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit an unlawful act, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct likely to breach the peace, assault on a public officer, and defacement of a public notice.

The arrests sparked widespread public outrage and subsequent protests. After spending over two weeks in remand, the protesters were granted bail.

Following a legal review, the state decided to drop charges against seven individuals: Kingsley Asiedu, Seth Cofie, Gloria Louis, Nii Quaye Hammond, Manuel Biney, Dorsese Joseph, and Ernest Acheampong.

Full List of Names