Attorney-General drops charges against Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor, and others

07 February 2025 at 17:41
  • Maxwell Nyagamago

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, led by Dr Dominic Ayine, has filed a nolle prosequi, effectively discontinuing legal proceedings against members of the pressure group Democracy Hub, including lead conveners Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, and Raphael Afful Williams.

The decision, communicated to the Circuit Court on 29th January 2025, means that all accused persons are now free, bringing the legal battle to an end.

On 21st September 2024, 53 protesters from the group were arrested at the 37 Roundabout following a standoff with police officers during a two-day demonstration against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

The protesters faced multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit an unlawful act, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct likely to breach the peace, assault on a public officer, and defacement of a public notice.

The arrests sparked widespread public outrage and subsequent protests. After spending over two weeks in remand, the protesters were granted bail.

Following a legal review, the state decided to drop charges against seven individuals: Kingsley Asiedu, Seth Cofie, Gloria Louis, Nii Quaye Hammond, Manuel Biney, Dorsese Joseph, and Ernest Acheampong.

Full List of Names

  • Dorcas Sharifa Sulemana

  • Emmanuel Atta

  • Alhassan Hudu

  • Raymsa Godson Jones

  • Isaac Agyapong

  • Shadrack Amoah

  • Otieku Alex

  • Raymond Sefa Boakye

  • Kallian Kofi Komashie

  • Siah Kwame Daniel

  • Raphael Afful Williams

  • Gerald Delim

  • Comrad Abubakar Sadeeq

  • Bilal Mohammed

  • Ebenezer Ankomanyi Okyere

  • Norgbedzi Kelvin

  • Priscilla Tobili

  • Mohammed King Hassan

  • Mathias Agbovie

  • Dela Quarshie

  • Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio

  • Benjamin Akuffo Darko

  • Oliver Barker-Vormawor

  • Michael Amofa

  • Nii Ayi

  • Frederick Boateng

  • Deportee Iddrisu Yusif

  • Wendell Isaac Yeboah

  • Fanny Otoo

  • Samuel Samakor

  • Felicity Nelson

