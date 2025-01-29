Barker-Vormawor ‘eats humble pie’ before Appointments Committee over bribery claims

Social activist and private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has issued an unreserved apology to the Appointments Committee over his social media post alleging that monies were being paid for the approval of ministerial nominees.

According to him, the post was misunderstood, and he explained that he did not intend to incite dissatisfaction with the committee, emphasising his respect for it.

He made these remarks when he appeared before the Appointments Committee on Wednesday, 29th January, to provide evidence for his allegations.

Addressing the committee, he clarified:

In fact, when I made the post, I was referring in many respects to information that I had, and also, in particular, to these types of allegations that often arise and plague this committee and its honourable duty before it.

The intent of the post was to invite those who had been reaching out to me in my inbox because of the work I do, to follow a proper process through which they can submit their concerns.

He also clarified that he was not responsible for a second post alleging bribery involving the NDC majority members of the committee. He attributed it to an account named “NPP Projects Bureau” on X (formerly Twitter).

I categorically disassociate myself from the comments attributed to me and from subsequent remarks made by others suggesting that I was accusing certain members of this committee of corruption. The misinformation, as I said, appeared on a Facebook post under the name ‘NPP Projects Bureau’.