Galamsey: Soldiers arrest illegal miner who covered himself in mud [Video]

Military personnel have apprehended an illegal miner who attempted to evade arrest by covering himself in mud.

The arrest took place on March 20, 2025, during the second phase of an operation in the Subri Forest aimed at combating illegal mining.

This crackdown follows a recent joint security task force operation led by the Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC), which resulted in the arrest of nine individuals, including five foreign nationals, for engaging in illegal mining along the Black Volta Basin in the Bamboi enclave of the Savannah Region.

During the 15-hour operation, security forces seized 12 excavators, generators, and other mining equipment used by the suspects.

The confiscated items have been transported to the Bamboi Police Station for further investigation.

However, some miners managed to escape by fleeing into the river upon spotting security operatives.

Government launches Blue Water Guards initiative

In response to the ongoing environmental destruction caused by illegal mining, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has launched the government’s flagship Blue Water Initiative to restore polluted water resources.

As part of this initiative, the government has commenced a four-week training programme for the first batch of 460 Blue Water Guards, who will provide 24-hour monitoring and protection of the nation’s water bodies.

The minister emphasised that these guards will serve as vigilant stewards, safeguarding water resources from the devastating effects of illegal mining.

Additionally, the government has outlined plans to train and deploy 2,000 more guards nationwide in the coming months as part of its broader effort to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.