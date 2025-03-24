Don’t think about the World Cup yet - Otto Addo warns Ghanaians

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has cautioned Ghanaians against being overly confident that they have secured a qualification spot for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite topping their Group after thrashing Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo believes it is too early to celebrate as they’re only halfway through the qualifying round.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s clash with second-placed Madagascar in Morocco later tonight, he maintains they should take it game after game.

Nobody should be thinking about the World Cup yet. We need to take it step by step. It’s very, very important that we stay focused until the job is done.

Ghana have a chance to extend their lead on Group I's summit if they can defeat the Barea at 7 PM local time today.

Ghana battle Madagascar

The Malagasy come into this game with improved confidence after coming from behind to put four past Central African Republic on Wednesday, March 19, 2024. They have had two extra days of rest unlike the Black Stars who played on Friday, and this could be crucial to tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to replicate their performance against Chad, but that will be tough especially considering they struggled to down Madagascar in the opening World Cup qualifying game on November 17, 2023.

It took a stoppage-time goal from Inaki Williams assisted by Gideon Mensah for Ghana to beat Madagascar at home.

Since then, Madagascar have not lost a single group game, amassing 10 points from a possible 12. They have won three and drew one in that process.

