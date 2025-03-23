Outcome of GFA engagements with Nsoatreman FC over withdrawal from GPL disclosed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed that multiple attempts to engage with Nsoatreman FC and address their concerns were unsuccessful, leading to the club’s withdrawal from the Ghana Premier League.

On March 14, 2025, Nsoatreman officially informed the GFA of their decision, citing security concerns following incidents in matches against Asante Kotoko and FC Samartex 1996.

The club raised fears over player safety, particularly after an attack on their way to face Samartex, despite being escorted by police.

This move comes after months of unrest, sparked by the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley in February. The incident led to several arrests, including that of Nsoatreman owner Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, and a month-long suspension of the league to implement security reforms.

The GFA confirmed it made several efforts to resolve the situation with Nsoatreman, but talks failed to produce a positive result.

Because of the club’s withdrawal, the FA has invoked Article 13(5) of its regulations, awarding three points and three goals to Nsoatreman’s scheduled opponents for the rest of the season. The case has also been referred to the GFA Prosecutor for further disciplinary action.

Reason for Nsoatreman’s withdrawal

Nsoatreman FC announced that they are withdrawing from the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League due to concerns over the "security and safety" of their players on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The club 2024 FA Cup champions were nearly attacked before their game against FC Samartex during the Matchday 23 fixtures at DUN's Park. An individual reportedly trailed Nsoatreman’s team bus as they travelled to Samreboi to play against reigning league champions, FC Samartex.

According to police report the said assailant confessed to following the bus and his intent was linked to the murder.

Nsoatreman FC had already been banned from playing home games at the Nana Konamansah Park after the fatal stabbing Nana Pooley during their Matchday 19 match on February 2, 2025.

Reports indicated that angry supporters were planning to retaliate.