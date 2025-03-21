Coach or fashionista? Fans in awe by Ghana coach Otto Addo’s drip 

With a few hours to the Black Stars' crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Chad, coach Otto Addo has been the talk of the town in the lead-up to the game.

Surprisingly, not for his tactics or consecutive training sessions he took his players through during the week. It’s a photo of him dressed in the latest Puma kit for the national team, that has since left social media in a frenzy.

The official account of Black Stars on X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture of Addo in a white shirt and a yellow tie, with a white Ghana tracksuit layered over it. He was seated in front of a typical Ghanaian public basic school, holding a phone and stylishly posing for the camera.

This picture has since generated buzz online with many Ghanaians who reacted awed by Addo’s style.

Social media reactions

Fans were amazed by the post shared in the morning and have been commenting all sorts of think pieces on what appears to be a promotional shoot for the release of Puma’s new kits for the Black Stars.

One fan didn’t understand why a coach who couldn’t qualify Ghana for the 2025 AFCON, the first time since 2004 would be showing off his swag. The user commented:

If you couldn’t qualify for AFCON and still maintain your job why wouldn’t you parade around with your swag? Shameless people

Other users also shared:

The drip is spot on, pure vintage epic. This picture embodies our roots and identity, just like how we’ve always known Ghanaian government schools (aban school) to be. Authentic.

Inaki and Semenyo in electric form, Kudus pace and a power, Partey calm under pressure, Djiku Solid as a rock, Gaffer on drip and ready... Full-time Ghana 0:1 Chad.

One comment also likened his drip to and pointed to a slight resemblance to late Ghanaian-American fashion designer, founder of Off-White and Louis Vuitton artistic director, Virgil Abloh.

He kinda looks like Virgil if you watch the picture fast.