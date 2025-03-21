They gave the World Cup to Messi - Ex-Man United star takes swipe at Argentine

Patrice Evra has strongly defended France manager Didier Deschamps, accusing FIFA of practically gifting Lionel Messi and Argentina the 2022 World Cup.

The former Manchester United player also expressed frustration over the growing focus on Zinédine Zidane potentially replacing Deschamps as the French national team manager.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Evra did not hold back in expressing his discontent with the treatment of Deschamps, who has guided France to multiple finals.

Although Deschamps has announced his decision to step down after the 2026 World Cup, speculation about his replacement has already begun, with Zidane emerging as the favourite, even receiving hints of approval from Kylian Mbappé. For Evra, this shift in focus is a sign of disrespect.

Evra said:

I find that there is a huge lack of respect towards Didier Deschamps given that we are talking about another national team manager while he is still in place.

He also questioned the eagerness to move on from a manager who has led France to the latter stages of every major tournament.

Are we not spoiled kids? Can people not stand being in the semi-final or final of every tournament? Do you prefer us to win or to play beautiful football?

Evra claims 2022 World Cup was prepared for Messi

Beyond the Zidane talk, Evra stirred controversy by suggesting that FIFA had already decided Messi would lift the 2022 World Cup.

He implied that the final outcome was pre-determined, even claiming some French fans wanted to see Messi win.

Okay, we haven’t won (a major tournament) since 2018 but we all know that in 2022, they gave the World Cup to Messi. It was all already written. Even the French wanted Messi to win it.