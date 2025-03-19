Kurt Okraku is working hard to ensure Ghana qualify for 2026 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has praised the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, for his dedication in ensuring the senior national team qualifies for the 2026 World Cup.

After missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades, the Black Stars will now face Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Gyan, Ghana's leading goal-scorer of all time, highlighted Mr. Okraku’s commitment to securing qualification for the tournament, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Kurt Okraku is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup. We did not qualify for AFCON and everyone is disappointed, and the players are aware of that but we must now help ensure the team qualify for the tournament.

Gyan further emphasized that if Ghana fails to qualify, it would not be about individuals but the whole country.

Kurt Okraku is bringing people closer to the team which is a good thing so we are all ready to help to ensure the team qualify for the World Cup.

Gyan visits Black Stars training session

The Black Stars will continue their training session today, wrapping up on Thursday ahead of the game on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Gyan visited the team’s second training session at the Accra Stadium on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and was captured giving a few tips to Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus.