We will turn things around - Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew assures Ghanaians

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in Ghana’s chances ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who missed Monday's session, was part of the second group of players to join training on Tuesday. He was appointed team captain by coach Otto Addo before the World Cup qualifiers.

At 33, Ayew is one of Ghana's most experienced players, having debuted for the national team in 2010. With 109 appearances for the Black Stars, his commitment and availability for the team over the past decade stand as a testament to his dedication.

Although Ayew was previously not part of Otto Addo’s leadership group, he has embraced his new role as captain. Speaking to the gathered crowd after Tuesday's training, he assured Ghanaians of a positive result against Chad.

We know we are in a difficult situation, but we will turn things around and when I see you guys here I know that definitely it is going to be a positive result on Friday.

Chad are currently bottom of Group I with no points, having conceded nine goals and scored just one in four games. Ghana sits second in the group on nine points, tied with leaders Comoros. The Black Stars will conclude their training sessions on Thursday before facing Chad on Friday.

Parliament tells Black Stars to deliver all six points

Meanwhile, Parliament is urging the Black Stars to "deliver all six points" in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, according to Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Boamah said:

Ghanaians have been bleeding with the performance of the Black Stars given the amount of money we've been spending on our national team and the kind of results they've produced.

He also added:

This should be a turning point in the life of the national team, the Black Stars. We expect the team to deliver all six points to give the nation some hope that they are serious with regards to the investments and the emotions Ghanaians attach to the national team.