Ghanaians have been bleeding, deliver all 6 points - MP tells Black Stars

Parliament is urging the Black Stars to "deliver all six points" in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, according to Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency.

Ghana will face Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before traveling to Morocco for a match against Madagascar.

The national team has struggled with form, failing to win any of their last six matches and missing out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Boamah said:

Ghanaians have been bleeding with the performance of the Black Stars given the amount of money we've been spending on our national team and the kind of results they've produced.

He also added:

This should be a turning point in the life of the national team, the Black Stars. We expect the team to deliver all six points to give the nation some hope that they are serious with regards to the investments and the emotions Ghanaians attach to the national team.

The Black Stars are currently tied at the top of Group I with Comoros, each with nine points from four matches.

Sports Minister confirms President Mahama’s support

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports and Recreation Kofi Iddie Adams has confirmed that President John Dramani Mahama is supporting the budget for the Black Stars' World Cup qualifiers.

After attending the team’s first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 17, 2025, Adams stated that with the president’s backing, the ministry would ensure the team has all the necessary resources.

We will support whatever we have to do, and the president is supporting us to ensure we take care of the necessary things.