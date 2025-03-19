President Mahama in full support of Black Stars Budget - Sports Minister reveals

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has revealed that President John Dramani Mahama has supported the budget for the Black Stars' World Cup qualifying games.

The budget for the senior national team has frequently made headlines for the wrong reasons.

After attending the Black Stars' first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17, 2025, as the team ramped up preparations for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar, Adams stated that with the president’s support, the ministry would be able to provide all the necessary resources for the team.

We will support whatever we have to do, and the president is supporting us to ensure we take care of the necessary things.

The Black Stars are currently second in their group with nine points after four games, and they must win the upcoming matches to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Kofi Adams on Black Stars flight arrangements

Meanwhile, Adams says it is not safe to allow Black Stars players to fly in economy class when they’re travelling for national team assignment.

Adams argues that it’s a risk, particularly during long flights, for these players to fly in the economy class because they wouldn’t have enough space to stretch their legs.

He made these comments in an interview on TV3, where he explained if President John Dramani Mahama’s ban on first-class flights for public servants applies to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Recently, the President spoke about the class in which we should travel. I said it, that look it’s going to affect everywhere and it includes the FA. We can’t rule that out unless we’re charting a flight. But if we are charting a flight, there may not even be any first class in the class that we normally charter.

However, he maintains that in case it’s a normal flight, the players cannot be made to fly in economy class, stating these reasons.

But of course, you cannot put players in the economy that you normally charter because these are people who are using their legs. And so, you need to give them at least a minimal space to enable them to stretch. You don’t expect them to go use their legs and play, and at the same time come and squeeze their legs in economy class. That is not the right way to do things.