Benjamin Asare shares emotional message after impressive Ghana debut at 32

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the technical team for giving him the opportunity to play in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He shared his joy at being given the starting role in the Black Stars, despite being a new addition to the team.

The Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper also thanked Ghanaians for their continued support, which helped him secure two clean sheets in his first two matches.

He made these remarks after Ghana’s crucial victory Madagascar at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium in Morocco last night.

I would like to thank God for this opportunity and also all the leaders of the team for trusting me. I want to make the fans and the people of Ghana proud, and we are grateful for this support.

The former Accra Great Olympics shot stopper kept two clean sheets in Ghana's 5-0 thrashing of Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium and their 3-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo confirms Asare as number one goalie

His impressive debut as led to coach Otto Addo confirming him as the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper as at now over Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Addo made this confirmation at the post-match press conference last night, where he shared that:

I think the next game is in June, and he is already the number one. We made that decision for him. He trained very well. We have a good atmosphere where the keepers are pushing each other.