Unity Cup 2025: Nigeria beat Ghana in London to book final clash with Jamaica

Nigeria has booked their place in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup after a dramatic 2-1 win over fierce West African rivals Ghana on Wednesday evening to set final with Jamaica.

The Super Eagles were quick off the blocks, dominating the first half with pace, precision, and pressing.

Their aggressive approach paid off early, leaving Ghana stunned and scrambling to recover.

Rangers FC striker Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring in the 14th minute, capitalising on a costly defensive error by Nations FC captain Razak Simpson.

Simpson’s failed clearance allowed Dessers to pounce and fire home from close range.

Just five minutes later, disaster struck again for Ghana—and once more, Simpson was at the centre of it.

Attempting to deal with a well-weighted free-kick delivery from Samuel Chukwueze, the midfielder inadvertently headed into his own net to give Nigeria a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Black Stars appeared rattled and unable to find rhythm in the first half, while Nigeria confidently controlled possession and tempo.

Otto Addo reshuffled his team at halftime, introducing Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante to inject urgency and attacking threat.

The changes sparked Ghana into life, and they completely dominated the second half, creating several clear-cut chances.

Their persistence paid off in the 70th minute when Brandon Thomas-Asante—who plies his trade with Coventry City—finished off a slick team move with a simple tap-in, giving Ghana hope of a comeback.

The Black Stars continued to pile on the pressure, with substitute Abu Francis coming agonisingly close to an equaliser in the final minutes.

His fierce shot was spectacularly saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who preserved his side’s slender lead.

What’s Next

Despite Ghana's spirited second-half performance, Nigeria held on to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory and secure a place in the Unity Cup final.

The Super Eagles will face Jamaica in the title decider on Saturday, May 31, as they aim to lift the prestigious invitational trophy.