World champion boxing coach faces up to 16 years in prison for cocaine conspiracy

Andrew Bulcroft, 48, a prominent figure in the boxing world known professionally as Stefy Bull, has been convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The celebrated trainer and former professional boxer was found guilty following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, where a jury returned a unanimous verdict.

Bulcroft, who has been in custody since February 28, was accused of purchasing large quantities of cocaine under the alias "Yummycub" using the encrypted EncroChat network.

Despite denying all charges, detailed messages and evidence presented by the prosecution linked him to known drug traffickers and locations tied directly to him, including his former boxing gym and residential address.

The court heard from prosecutor Sam Ponniah, who described communications between the alias Yummycub and convicted drug importers Christopher and Jonathan McAllister, who were jailed in 2022.

Messages exchanged between March and May 2020 showed Yummycub negotiating the purchase of kilograms of cocaine, reportedly priced at £38,000 each.

A critical breakthrough in the investigation came when police traced a message referencing "my gym", which matched the postcode of Bulcroft’s old training facility in Denaby Main, and another referring to "my house", which matched his home address.

A birthday message exchange dated May 10, 2020, also helped authorities identify Bulcroft as Yummycub.

Bulcroft claimed innocence, suggesting that one of his fighters may have used the phone in question while staying at his home.

However, he failed to identify any individual, and no evidence implicating any of his fighters has surfaced.

Sentencing for Bulcroft and his co-defendant, Benjamin Williams, is scheduled for August 26.

Williams, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple drug offences, including conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property, has been granted conditional bail ahead of sentencing.

Sentencing guidelines for Class A drug conspiracy cases range from community orders to up to 16 years in prison, depending on the severity of the offence.

Stefy Bull, a former opponent of Amir Khan in 2007, transitioned into a successful career as a trainer and manager.

Based in Doncaster, he has worked with elite fighters including three-weight world champion Terri Harper, former world champion Jamie McDonnell, and titleholders Maxi Hughes and Jason Cunningham.

Though Harper recently defended her WBO lightweight title, Bulcroft was notably absent from her corner amid his ongoing legal troubles.

The case has sent shockwaves through the UK boxing community, tarnishing the reputation of a man once regarded as one of the sport’s most respected trainers.