OSP to wait 3 months after wife of Ofori-Atta gives major update about husband's recovery

The spouse of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has provided a projected recovery timeline that would enable her husband to comply with the Special Prosecutor's summons for in-person questioning.
Professor Angela Ofori-Atta indicated that following her husband's successful surgical procedure on June 13, a complete recovery period of approximately three months would be required before he could appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
He has quite a bit of pain. We have to make sure his wounds don't get infected. I think that they are expecting that he will be much improved after a while when the wounds heal. Then there would be a period of about 3 months when there's observation going to happen, then hopefully after 3 months the recovery will be complete, and that's if all goes well
Her statement was in response to Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng's declaration during a June 2 press conference, where he announced that Mr Ofori-Atta had been placed on the wanted list for failing to honour his commitment to appear before the office as scheduled.
It is three hours past the agreed time for Ken Ofori-Atta to attend upon the Office of the Special Prosecutor. He has failed to do so
In view of this, as stated before.
I have directed that he should be placed on the wanted list again
The special prosecutor emphasised that "Illness is not a shield from accountability—unless certified as incapacitating.
In her response, Mrs Ofori-Atta addressed the medical challenges her family has encountered, stating,
It's amazing that we have had to deal with cancer in the last year. This is the only process by which we hopefully ensure that it doesn't spread.
She defended her husband's record of accountability, asserting,
The Ken that we all know does not run away from accountability. We know that he is bound to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to talk about his work. This is not a Ken who runs away from accountability. I ask the public to remember that he hasn't shied away from facing up to issues
Mrs Ofori-Atta clarified that the decision to prioritise her husband's complete recovery before his appearance for questioning represents a collective family determination.
She questioned the special prosecutor's reluctance to conduct the interrogation via videoconferencing, explaining her husband's willingness to cooperate through alternative means.
Even through these stressful times, he has always said, 'Let me respond to you by video; it is allowed,' so that I'm not the cause of you delaying your investigations. He has also said whatever questions you have, you can ask my lawyers, and we will respond. Whatever information you want, we can give you. "So, I don't understand what is going on
She stated during an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor is currently investigating Mr Ofori-Atta in connection with five significant cases related to his service under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration. These investigations encompass:
Key issues under investigation
Petroleum and Minerals Revenue Assurance: Contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
Electricity Company Contract Termination: The termination of a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).
National Cathedral Project: Procurement procedures and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral.
Ambulance Procurement: A Ministry of Health contract with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchasing and maintaining 307 ambulances.
GRA Tax P-Fund Management: Handling and disbursement of funds from the Tax P-Fund Account of the GRA.