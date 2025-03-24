Foods that kill libido: 5 unhealthy foods that can lower sex drive and libido

While a healthy libido is often viewed as a sign of overall well-being, there may be times when you wish to naturally reduce it—whether for personal, medical, or lifestyle reasons. Certain foods contain compounds that can influence hormone levels and lower sexual desire. If you're looking to manage your libido through diet, here are five foods known to have a suppressing effect.

READ ALSO: Lifestyle10 best foods to eat after fasting for energy restoration

Here are five foods that may help suppress sexual desire.

1. Soy Products

Soy-based foods like tofu, soy milk, and edamame contain phytoestrogens, which mimic oestrogen in the body.

High oestrogen levels can reduce testosterone, the hormone most responsible for sexual desire, potentially leading to a decrease in libido.

2. Liquorice

Liquorice root contains glycyrrhizin, a compound that has been shown to lower testosterone levels in men.

A lower level of testosterone can result in a reduced sex drive, making liquorice tea or extract a potential option for those looking to suppress libido.

3. Mint

While refreshing and beneficial for digestion, mint—especially peppermint and spearmint—has been linked to lowered testosterone levels.

Spearmint tea, in particular, has been studied for its potential to reduce excessive hair growth in women by lowering androgens, which may also contribute to a reduction in libido.

READ ALSO: How to survive an entire weekend with just 100 Ghana Cedis

4. Dairy Products

Dairy, particularly milk and cheese, contains hormones that may disrupt the body's natural hormone balance.

Some studies suggest that excessive consumption of dairy could lower testosterone levels, leading to decreased sexual desire.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are packed with lignans, which are plant compounds that have oestrogenic properties. High intake of flaxseeds has been linked to reduced testosterone levels, making them a good choice for those looking to decrease sexual desire.