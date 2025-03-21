How to survive an entire weekend with just 100 Ghana Cedis

Weekends are meant for relaxation, fun, and a bit of adventure, but what happens when your bank account is looking a little thin? Don’t shake.

Surviving an entire weekend with just 100 Ghana cedis is possible, and you don’t have to sacrifice your enjoyment.

Here’s how to make it happen without compromising on your weekend vibes.

1. Stay at home

Before you even think about spending, take a minute to plan. Is it important to go out with friends, or would you rather spend a quiet day at home?

Setting your priorities is key. With 100 cedis, you don’t have enough to splurge, so it’s better to stay indoors. Whether it’s food, transport, or entertainment, knowing what you really want to do will help you allocate your money wisely.

2. Don’t move about a lot or stick to Trotro

Getting around can quickly eat into your budget, but there’s no need to break the bank.

Opt for public transport, hop in that troski and only step out if it’s that important.

If you live within walking distance of most places you want to visit, even better. Walking is free, and you’ll get some exercise while you’re at it.

Budget Tip: Allocate around 20-30 cedis for transport if you’re traveling around Accra or nearby areas. If you can walk to your destinations, even better.

3. Food: Eat Smart, Eat Local

Eating out can be one of the biggest drains on your wallet, but there are plenty of ways to stay full and satisfied without breaking the bank.

Look for local food joints or street food vendors where you can get hearty meals for as little as 20-30 cedis. Go for beans and plantain in the corner, enter that local chop bar for some special Omo Tuo and forget about the aesthetics and settings for a moment.

If you're feeling extra savvy, you could even cook at home and pack your meals. Fresh ingredients from the market can give you meals for the entire weekend without costing a fortune.

Also, eat a lot of homemade dishes and snacks you’ve already got in store.

Budget Tip: Allocate 60-80 cedis for food on Saturday and Sunday, while eating a lot of homemade meals and already purchased snacks.

4. Entertainment: Enjoy the Simple Things

You don’t need to blow your budget on expensive activities. There are so many affordable and free ways to enjoy yourself around Ghana.

Check out some free events happening in your area, from cultural festivals to beach hangouts or community concerts. You can also visit local parks or markets for a leisurely stroll, taking in the sights and sounds of the city or the countryside.

If you’re into movies, download loads of movies with a midnight bundle on Friday night to watch with your family and friends.

The key to surviving on a tight budget is not to stress. You can still have a fantastic weekend with just 100 cedis.

MUST READ: 7 cultural etiquette tips every traveller should know before visiting Ghana