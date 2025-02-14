Broke but romantic? How to impress your bae on Valentine’s Day with just 100 cedis

Chale, today is Valentine’s Day, and if your wallet is looking like ECG light—on and off—don’t panic. Forget the pressure from Instagram, TikTok, and the girls in your woman’s WhatsApp group saying "If he wanted to, he would.” He wants to, but the economy said no!

But guess what? You don’t need a fat bank account to impress your woman. Women love effort, creativity, and attention to detail. You can still give her a memorable Valentine’s Day with just 100 cedis—yes, one blue note! You just have to be smart and romantic with it.

So, my guy, let’s get into the ultimate broke-but-romantic Valentine’s Day plan to make your woman feel like the queen she is, without your MoMo balance suffering.

1. Chocolates & Flowers – Sweet,Simple, and Romantic

Every girl loves chocolates and flowers—but chale, have you seen the price of those fancy bouquets? We move smart! Chocolates – Walk to the nearest supermarket or traffic light and grab some nice chocolate bars for 20 cedis. She doesn’t need a whole box of Ferrero Rocher—it's the thought that counts. Flowers – Now, let’s talk about free gifts. Instead of spending money, take a casual stroll through Cantonments, East Legon, or Labone and “borrow” a fresh flower from one of those fine houses. (Be discreet, don’t get caught ooo!) Bonus move: Write a cute love letter on an A4 sheet. Tell her how much she means to you—even if you’re broke, your love is rich. Fold it nicely and add it to the package. She will blush, I promise.

2. Gari Soakings

Forget candlelit dinners. Gari soakings is the real Ghanaian love language! Buy two packs of all-in-one gari (with sugar, groundnuts, and milk powder) for just 5 cedis each—that’s 10 cedis total. Set up a cute soakings date at her place. Add chilled water, serve it in a glass (presentation matters, my guy), and act like you’re giving her five-star treatment. She’ll laugh, but deep down, she’ll love the fact that you put in effort.

3. Earrings – Give Her Something to Show Off

Girls love accessories, and you don’t need to buy real gold to impress her. With just 20 cedis, you can find cute earrings at any local market or from an Instagram vendor. Whether she likes studs, hoops, or African bead earrings, there’s something nice within your budget. The next time she wears them and someone asks, “Where did you get these cute earrings?” she’ll proudly say, "My man got them for me." You just won major points!

4. Kenkey & Fish – A Valentine’s Day Feast on a Budget

Forget those overpriced restaurant dates. Kenkey and fish is a solid meal that will keep her belly full and her heart happy. Buy two balls of kenkey (5 cedis each) – 10 cedis.

Get some fried fish (15 cedis).

Don’t forget shito, fresh pepper, and onions

Bonus move: Buy a chilled sachet of Sobolo to complete the vibe for 5 cedis. All this should cost you about 30 cedis max! This date won’t just impress her—it will fill her stomach too. And my guy, a full woman is a happy woman.

5. A New Phone Case – So she’s Always Holding a Reminder of You

Her phone is her second best friend (after you, of course). So why not upgrade her case? With just 20 cedis, you can get a nice phone case from a roadside vendor at Circle, Madina, or Accra Central. Pick something that matches her vibe—a cute clear case, a bold design, or maybe even one with her favourite K-drama character. Extra romance tip: Slip a sweet handwritten note inside the case before giving it to her. A little "I love you" or "You're my favourite notification" will make her smile every time she picks up her phone.

Final Thoughts – Broke Doesn’t Mean Unromantic!

See? 100 cedis is more than enough to make your woman feel special. The secret is creativity, effort, and thoughtfulness—not money. Chocolates & flowers – 20 cedis

Gari soakings date – 10 cedis

Earrings – 20 cedis

Kenkey & fish feast plus sobolo – 30 cedis

Phone case gift – 20 cedis

Total: 100 cedis