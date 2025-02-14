Valentine's Day: 8 perfect Ghanaian songs for the booless

Valentine’s Day – the one day a year where lovebirds flood social media with mushy posts, restaurants are overbooked, and flower prices skyrocket. But guess what? Not everyone is in a relationship, and that’s perfectly fine! Being single on Val’s Day is not a curse; it’s an opportunity to treat yourself, have fun, and enjoy some great music without worrying about cheesy love songs.

If you’re a proud member of the “Single Squad,” here’s a special playlist of Ghanaian songs that will get you vibing, laughing, and feeling empowered this Valentine’s Day!

1. “No Dulling” – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Mood: Energy overload!

Why sit around feeling left out when you can turn up? “No Dulling” is the ultimate hype song to remind you that life goes on, with or without a partner. So grab a drink, hit the dance floor (or your living room), and have a blast.

2. “Enjoyment” – KiDi

Mood: Living your best life!

Being single means you don’t have to stress over expensive gifts or last-minute dinner reservations. KiDi’s “Enjoyment” is a perfect anthem for spoiling yourself. Whether it's food, drinks, or a shopping spree—go ahead, you deserve it!

3. “Obiaa Wone Master” – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy

Mood: Confidence level 100%

This song is a reminder that nobody controls your happiness. Whether you’re in a relationship or single, you run your own show. Play this on repeat and own your independence like a boss!

4. “Tonga” – Joey B ft. Sarkodie

Mood: Playful & carefree!

If you’re single but not exactly “alone,” this cheeky hit will set the perfect mood for fun and flirtation. Sometimes, being single means exploring your options, and hey, there’s nothing wrong with that!

5. “Anthem” – Kwesi Arthur

Mood: Winning at life!

Forget relationship drama—this is your time to focus on the grind and chase your dreams. Kwesi Arthur’s “Anthem” is all about staying motivated and making money moves. Love can wait!

6. “Hustle” – Medikal

Mood: Relationship who? We’re chasing the bag!

Nothing hurts more than spending all your money on someone who ghosts you after Val’s Day. Medikal’s “Hustle” is a reminder to stay focused and secure your future. No distractions, just pure ambition!

7. “Kakalika Love” – Sister Deborah

Mood: Petty but hilarious!

Ever been in a relationship that ended in premium heartbreak? This song is the perfect clapback. If your ex moved on quickly, let them know you’ve moved on even faster—with style!

8. “Echoke” – Sefa ft. Mr Drew

Mood: Celebration mode!

Who says you need a date to enjoy Val’s Day? Call your fellow single friends, hit a club, or throw a party at home. Sefa’s “Echocke” is the perfect jam to turn your night into a celebration of freedom!

Valentine’s Day is about love, and who says you can’t love yourself? Whether you’re enjoying some alone time, hanging with friends, or just dancing in your room, this playlist will keep your mood high and your energy even higher.

So, press play, vibe out, and remember—being single isn’t a crime. It’s a lifestyle! 🎶🔥