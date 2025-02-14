How to celebrate Val’s Day as a single

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful occasion often celebrated by couples who use the day to reaffirm their love and commitment to each other.

However, for singles, the day might feel different. But worry not, Pulse Ghana is here to guide you on making the most of this day as a single individual.

For the guys:

While finding that special someone to spend Valentine’s Day with might be a dream, sometimes life has other plans. If you find yourself single this year, here’s what you can do to enjoy the day:

Watch Football

Football, the beautiful game, is widely admired and loved by many. For guys, there’s nothing more exciting than watching a thrilling match. But it’s not just about watching—engaging in passionate debates and testing your knowledge of the game with friends can bring a lot of excitement and make the day memorable.

Play video games

There’s no better feeling than being in the zone while playing your favourite video game. For gaming enthusiasts, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of adventure, strategy, or competition. Lock yourself in a room, enjoy your game in peace, and relish the freedom that comes with being single.

Call random friends

Life doesn’t always go as planned, and that’s okay. Use this day as an opportunity to reconnect with old friends or check in on random acquaintances. A simple phone call or chat can brighten someone’s day—and yours too.

Gift random people

Being single often means fewer financial responsibilities, so why not spread some love? Take to the streets and give appreciation to random people. This act of kindness not only brings joy to others but also reminds you of the beauty of giving and sharing love.

For the Ladies:

Being single is not a crime, even if it feels challenging when your peers are out with their partners. Here’s how you can make the most of Valentine’s Day as a single lady:

Practice self-love

Take this day as an opportunity to celebrate yourself. Dress up, take stunning pictures, and post them on your social media. The positive comments and encouragement you receive will remind you of your worth and inspire you to keep loving yourself.

Call your friends

You’re not the only single person out there. Reach out to your friends, reminisce about the good old days, and relive special moments you’ve shared. This will keep you engaged and connected and remind you of the strong bonds you have outside of romantic relationships.

Show love to others