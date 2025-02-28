Weekend Getaways: Best day trips outside Accra

Living in Accra comes with its fair share of excitement, but sometimes, the city’s fast-paced lifestyle calls for a well-deserved escape. Fortunately, there are several incredible destinations within a short drive from the capital where you can unwind, explore nature, and enjoy a refreshing weekend getaway. Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, these top day-trip locations just outside Accra offer the perfect retreat.

1. Aburi Botanical Gardens

Nestled in the Eastern Region, about an hour’s drive from Accra, Aburi Botanical Gardens is a haven for nature lovers. Established in 1890, this historic garden offers a lush landscape, towering trees, and an abundance of exotic plant species. Visitors can take a peaceful stroll along well-manicured pathways, enjoy a picnic under the shade of centuries-old trees, or simply soak in the refreshing cool climate of the Aburi hills. The gardens also serve as a great spot for photography and birdwatching, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking a break from the city’s heat and noise.

2. Shai Hills Resource Reserve

For those craving adventure, Shai Hills Resource Reserve offers a thrilling experience just 50km from Accra. This unique conservation area combines scenic landscapes, diverse wildlife, and historical sites. Visitors can embark on guided hikes through rugged terrain, explore ancient caves once inhabited by the Shai people, and spot a variety of wildlife, including baboons, antelopes, zebras, and diverse bird species. The reserve’s blend of natural beauty and cultural history makes it an excellent getaway for both adventure seekers and history enthusiasts.

3. Ada Foah

Situated at the point where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean, Ada Foah is a paradise for those who enjoy water-based activities. Just two hours from Accra, this tranquil destination offers boat cruises, jet skiing, and opportunities for kayaking along the Volta Estuary. The town is also known for its luxurious riverfront resorts, making it an ideal place to relax and enjoy breathtaking views. Whether you prefer sunbathing on the sandy beaches, visiting traditional fishing villages, or indulging in fresh seafood, Ada Foah has something for everyone.

4. Boti Falls

A trip to the Eastern Region wouldn’t be complete without visiting Boti Falls, a stunning twin waterfall surrounded by lush tropical forest. Located about two hours from Accra, this picturesque attraction offers an excellent setting for hiking and photography. Nearby, visitors can explore other natural wonders such as the Umbrella Rock and the Three-Headed Palm Tree. During the rainy season, when the waterfalls are at their fullest, Boti Falls presents a truly mesmerising spectacle.

5. Kokrobite Beach

Kokrobite Beach, located just 30km from Accra, is a favourite weekend retreat for both locals and tourists. Known for its lively beach bars, reggae music, and vibrant nightlife, this coastal destination provides a perfect mix of relaxation and entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a laid-back day on the sandy shores, indulge in delicious seafood, or experience drumming and dance performances at the famous Big Milly’s Backyard. Kokrobite is a great choice for those looking to unwind by the sea while soaking up Ghana’s rich cultural atmosphere.

6. Akosombo

For a more peaceful retreat, Akosombo offers breathtaking views of the Volta River and lush green hills. Just a two-hour drive from Accra, this location is perfect for boat cruises, fishing, and visits to the Akosombo Dam, which supplies hydroelectric power to Ghana. The scenic surroundings and luxurious resorts in the area make it a great spot for relaxation, romantic getaways, or family trips. The serene environment of Akosombo provides a stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of city life.

7.Wli Waterfalls

Located in the Volta Region near the Togo border, Wli Waterfalls is the highest waterfall in Ghana and one of the most breathtaking natural attractions in the country. The falls are divided into lower and upper sections, with the lower falls offering a short and easy hike, while the upper falls provide a more challenging trek for adventure seekers. The lush surroundings, refreshing mist, and beautiful landscape make Wli Waterfalls an ideal destination for nature lovers and hikers alike.

8. Cape Coast and Elmina

For those interested in history and culture, a trip to Cape Coast and Elmina is highly recommended. These coastal towns, located about three hours from Accra, are home to some of Ghana’s most significant historical landmarks, including Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle. These UNESCO World Heritage Sites offer deep insight into the transatlantic slave trade and Ghana’s colonial past. After touring these historic sites, visitors can relax on the beautiful beaches or explore the vibrant fishing communities in the area.

9. Nsawam Adoagyiri

Adoagyiri provides a peaceful countryside experience. Famous for its lush farmlands and vibrant fruit markets, this town offers visitors a chance to enjoy fresh, locally grown produce and experience rural Ghanaian life. The calm and serene environment makes it a perfect destination for those looking to unwind and reconnect with nature.

10. Keta Lagoon

Located in the Volta Region, Keta Lagoon is Ghana’s largest lagoon and a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy canoe rides along the lagoon’s calm waters, explore the historic Fort Prinzenstein, or simply take in the stunning landscape. The area’s relaxed atmosphere and natural beauty make it an excellent choice for a peaceful getaway.