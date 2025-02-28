These are all the entertainment personalities appointed by President Mahama

After assuming office on 7 January 2025, President John Dramani Mahama has made significant appointments in the creative arts industry as part of his commitment to revitalising the sector.

So far, President Mahama has appointed six prominent entertainment figures from the film and music industries to serve in his administration.

Here are the six personalities and their respective roles:

John Setor Dumelo

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was appointed on 5 February 2025 as the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture.

He is both an actor and a farmer by profession.

John Dumelo holds three master’s degrees. He earned his second master’s from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2022. In 2024, he obtained his third master’s degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana Law School.

He previously earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Dumelo will work alongside the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, was appointed on 16 January 2025 as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

The actress-turned-politician previously served as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts under Mahama's administration from 2013 to 2017.

Dzifa Gomashie is a creative arts expert with over four decades of experience in the film industry. She holds an MPhil in African Studies from the Institute of African Studies, a diploma in Theatre Arts, and a bachelor's degree in Theatre Management from the University of Ghana.

Abeiku Santana

Media personality and tourism advocate, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known in the showbiz space as Abeiku Santana, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Abeiku Santana’s appointment was announced by the presidency on 26 February 2025.

He holds a master’s degree from the University of Ghana Business School and has extensive experience in media, marketing, and tourism advocacy.

Abeiku Santana has been a passionate promoter of Ghana’s tourism sector, using his media platforms to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage, festivals, and hospitality industry.

He is also a certified tourism consultant and has played a key role in major tourism campaigns such as The Year of Return and Beyond the Return, which have significantly boosted Ghana’s international profile.

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD)

Kofi Okyere-Darko, widely known as KOD, is a renowned Ghanaian fashion icon and media personality with over a decade of experience in the creative industry.

On 26 February 2025, President Mahama appointed him as the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President.

KOD has worked with major media outlets such as Live FM, ETV Ghana, and GHOne. His influence in the fashion industry has earned him both local and international recognition.

He is also a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Rhythms on Da Runway, an annual fashion show that celebrates African creativity and showcases the continent’s vibrant fashion industry.

Rex Omar

Highlife legend Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has been appointed as a Presidential Staffer to oversee the Black Star Experience initiative.

His appointment was made official on 27 February 2025.

James Gardiner

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has been appointed as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA).

Gardiner, who began his acting career in the early 2000s, has featured in both local and international films.