Kofi Okyere Darko reacts to his presidential appointment

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and fashion entrepreneur Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has expressed heartfelt gratitude following his appointment as the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President.

In a Facebook post on 27th February 2025, a day after the announcement, KOD extended his appreciation to Ghanaians for their overwhelming love, encouragement, and well-wishes, describing the appointment as a call to serve the nation.

KOD, who has made significant contributions to Ghana’s music, fashion, and creative arts industry, was deeply moved by the support he received.

I am truly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and well wishes following my appointment yesterday. Your kind words and encouragement have been overwhelming, and I deeply appreciate each message, call, and comment. This moment is not just about me but about all of us working together to build a better future, he wrote.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working diligently and utilising his expertise to advance the government’s vision for the creative arts and tourism sectors.

This is a call to serve, and I am more committed than ever to working hard to contribute to the Ghana we all want. With your continued support, collaboration, and prayers, I believe we can achieve great things. Thank you once again—let’s build together! he added.

KOD takes over from Akwasi Awua Ababio as the Director of Diaspora Affairs, a role crucial in fostering stronger ties between Ghana and its citizens abroad.

About the Diaspora Affairs Office

Established in February 2017, the Diaspora Affairs Office plays a vital role in engaging Ghanaians living abroad and harnessing their contributions to national development. The office is responsible for promoting diaspora interests, exploring opportunities for their involvement in Ghana’s socio-economic growth, and addressing challenges related to irregular migration.