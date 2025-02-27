Top 10 African countries with the best and cleanest beaches - see where Ghana ranks

Africa is home to some of the world’s most stunning and pristine beaches, with white sands, crystal-clear waters, and breathtaking coastal views. Whether you're looking for luxury, adventure, or untouched beauty, these countries offer the best and cleanest beaches on the continent. Here’s our ranking of the top 10 African countries with the best beaches.

1. Seychelles

Seychelles consistently ranks among the best beach destinations in the world. With its powdery white sand, turquoise waters, and well-preserved marine life, it’s the ultimate tropical escape. Popular beaches like Anse Lazio and Anse Source d'Argent are famous for their postcard-perfect beauty and clean surroundings. The country has strict environmental laws to keep its beaches pristine.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius boasts some of the most well-maintained beaches in Africa, with clear blue waters and lush palm-lined shores. Belle Mare, Trou aux Biches, and Le Morne are known for their stunning landscapes and high cleanliness standards. The country’s focus on eco-tourism and luxury resorts ensures a world-class beach experience.

3. South Africa

South Africa is the only country in Africa with numerous Blue Flag-certified beaches, which means they meet international cleanliness and safety standards. Beaches like Camps Bay, Clifton Beach, and Boulders Beach (home to African penguins) are among the cleanest and most scenic. The country’s coastline offers a mix of golden sands, rugged cliffs, and excellent surfing spots.

4. Cape Verde

Located off the coast of West Africa, Cape Verde is a hidden gem with some of the most untouched beaches in Africa. Santa Maria Beach and Praia de Chaves boast golden sands and crystal-clear waters. The islands remain relatively unspoiled by mass tourism, helping maintain their natural beauty.

5. Tanzania (Zanzibar)

Zanzibar’s beaches, such as Nungwi Beach, Kendwa Beach, and Paje Beach, are known for their powdery white sand and clear blue waters. Conservation efforts and responsible tourism have helped keep the beaches clean, making Zanzibar a dream destination for beach lovers and honeymooners.

6. Egypt

Egypt’s coastline along the Red Sea features some of the clearest waters in the world, ideal for diving and snorkelling. Beaches in Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab, and Marsa Alam are well-maintained, with strict waste management policies. The Red Sea’s rich coral reefs add to the appeal, attracting divers from around the globe.

7. Mozambique

For those seeking unspoiled beauty, Mozambique is a top choice. The Bazaruto Archipelago, Tofo Beach, and Ponta do Ouro offer stunning coastlines with minimal pollution. These beaches are perfect for diving, as they host some of the most diverse marine life in Africa.

8. Kenya

Kenya’s Diani Beach, Watamu Beach, and Nyali Beach are some of Africa’s best-kept secrets. Diani Beach, in particular, has won multiple awards for its clean waters and well-maintained environment. The country’s conservation efforts ensure the preservation of its stunning coastline.

9. Namibia

Namibia’s beaches are unique, where the towering sand dunes of the Skeleton Coast meet the Atlantic Ocean. While more rugged than tropical, beaches like Swakopmund Beach and Cape Cross are clean and well-preserved. The country’s low population density also helps keep the coastline unspoiled.

10. Ghana

Ghana has some stunning beaches, such as, Labadi Beach. While some areas struggle with pollution, there is growing awareness and investment in cleaning up the coastline.

Conclusion