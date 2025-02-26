Kofi Okyere-Darko appointed as Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs

KOD confirmed the appointment to myjoyonline.com on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

With his extensive experience in connecting Ghana with its global diaspora, KOD’s appointment underscores President Mahama’s commitment to strengthening ties with Ghanaians abroad, fostering investment opportunities, and enhancing cultural and economic collaboration.

Kofi Okyere-Darko is the CEO of the clothing line Nineteen 57 and the founder of the annual fashion and music event Rhythms on Da Runway.

Formerly known as Richard Aidoo, KOD was born on 13 January 1978 in Winneba, a town in the Central Region of Ghana. His father, James Aidoo, was a retired deputy director of the Ghana Prisons Service, while his mother, Margaret Aidoo, was one of the founding members of the 31st December Women's Movement.

Kofi had his elementary education in Winneba and later attended Nifa Secondary School in Adukrom. He subsequently studied at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and later earned a Master of Arts in Public Relations from the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC).

Darko’s career began as a production assistant for a Ghana Broadcasting Corporation television show. He later joined Radio Gold before moving to England for work.