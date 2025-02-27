'Black Star Experience will be Ghana’s top tourism brand' – President Mahama

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 27th February, President John Dramani Mahama unveiled an ambitious vision to position Ghana as a leading global destination for tourism, cultural exchange, and economic growth.
His speech highlighted key initiatives designed to harness Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, boost infrastructure, and create employment opportunities through strategic projects.
One of the flagship projects under this vision is the Black Star Experience, a strategic initiative designed to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora. This initiative will offer a carefully curated selection of cultural, historical, and artistic experiences, developed in collaboration with private sector players, diplomatic missions, and government institutions.
We aim to position the Black Star Experience as a uniquely Ghanaian tourism brand, President Mahama emphasised.
President Mahama acknowledged that a robust road network is essential for the successful implementation of these tourism and economic initiatives. He highlighted that over 90% of goods and services in Ghana are transported via road, making infrastructure development a national priority.
This vital network is critical in supporting economic growth and connectivity, he emphasised, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving and expanding Ghana’s road infrastructure to facilitate seamless movement and commerce.