James Gardiner appointed Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority

Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian actor James Gardiner, who has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA) by President John Dramani Mahama.

He takes over from actress Juliet Asante.

The exciting announcement was made by Gardiner’s close friend, Roselyn Ngissah, on her Instagram page.

In her post, which has since gone viral, Ngissah wrote:

Congratulations, my brother James Gardiner, on your appointment by the President as the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority. This is a well-deserved position, and I have no doubt you will excel in this role.

She expressed confidence in Gardiner’s ability to lead the NFA and propel Ghana’s film industry to new heights.

With years of experience as a talented actor, producer, and passionate advocate for the creative arts, Gardiner’s appointment is expected to bring positive transformation to the sector. His leadership comes at a pivotal moment, as the industry seeks to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and capitalise on the growing global demand for African content.

The National Film Authority plays a critical role in promoting and regulating Ghana’s film industry, ensuring its growth and competitiveness on the international stage. The agency is tasked with enforcing the legal framework for film production, distribution, exhibition, and marketing, as well as fostering the overall development of the sector.