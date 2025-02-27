'My ex-husband is not my child’s father ; we divorced two years ago' - MzGee

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, has revealed that she is divorced and that her newborn child is not the result of her previous marriage, as widely assumed.

In a video addressing her marital status and the paternity of her child, disclosed that she and her former husband, Raymond Acquah, separated three years ago and officially finalised their divorce two years ago. She emphasised that her ex-husband had no connection to her recent pregnancy.

Raymond Acquah is a renowned Ghanaian journalist known for his expertise in media and investigative journalism with Joy FM. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 in a high-profile ceremony attended by several celebrities, had been living apart for some time before legally ending their marriage.

MzGee urged bloggers to refrain from associating her with Acquah, stating:

My name is Gloria Akpene Nyarku. I have no documentation that bears the name Acquah. I know that, once upon a time, you knew of a certain Raymond Acquah whom I was married to. Unfortunately, I have been separated from Raymond Acquah for three years.

The UTV show host also clarified that her son was not fathered by Acquah, contrary to public speculation. However, her reference to her former husband as "a certain Mr Acquah" sparked controversy, with many interpreting it as dismissive. The remark led to widespread discussions about the identity of her child’s father and whether she was in another relationship.

Following backlash, MzGee issued an apology, acknowledging that her words may have come across as disrespectful.

Please, I am NOT married. Oh, please! I have massive respect for Raymond Acquah. I did not consider how the word ‘certain’ might be perceived. I sincerely apologise if it sounded derogatory. Truthfully, if not for the need to clarify my child’s paternity, you would not have heard a word from me. So please, ignore the grammar, she stated.