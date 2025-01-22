James Gardiner wins Best Actor Award at Ghana Movie Awards for 'A Taste of Sin'

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has been honoured with the prestigious award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the Ghana Movie Awards. The recognition comes for his outstanding portrayal in the film A Taste of Sin.

Taking to social media to share the news, James expressed gratitude to God and appreciation to the Ghana Movie Awards for recognising his craft.

So over the weekend, I won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for A Taste of Sin. My first at the Ghana Movie Awards. Thanks to God for coming through for me always! , he wrote.

The actor also extended thanks to director Frank Rajah and producer Samira Yakubu for trusting him to deliver on the project. He acknowledged the collective efforts of the entire cast and crew, emphasising that the win was a shared achievement:

Big ups to the whole cast and crew… We made a film! This is for us!

James further hinted at an exciting announcement in the works, leaving fans eager to know what’s next for the celebrated actor.

This marks a significant milestone in James Gardiner's acting career, showcasing his talent and solidifying his position as one of Ghana's finest actors.