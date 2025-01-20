Ghana Movie Awards - Full list of winners

The much-anticipated Ghana Movie Awards made a triumphant return on Saturday, 18 January 2025, after a hiatus of several years. Held at the iconic Accra International Conference Centre, the event brought together a star-studded audience to celebrate the best of Ghanaian cinema. The night was marked by glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments as the winners were unveiled.

The ceremony commenced with a dazzling showcase of cinematographic excellence, with Bamie Lammeh winning the award for Achievement in Cinematography for the film Pawn. Juliet Ibrahim took home the accolade for Achievement in Directing for her work on Widow’s Gift, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Kuami Marley’s exceptional editing in A Taste of Sin earned him the award for Achievement in Editing. Kwame Amoako’s impressive designs for A Country Called Ghana secured the award for Achievement in Costume and Wardrobe, while Justice Osei was recognised for Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling for Big Six.

Influencers, Media Excellence, and Television Highlights

TikTok Influencer of the Year: Deaconess Abokomah

Blogger of the Year: Zionfelix

Best Supporting Actor in Drama/Comedy Series: Ato Dadzie (Kejetia vs Makola)

Television shows were also celebrated, with the following highlights:

Outstanding Reality Cooking Show: McBrown’s Kitchen (ONUA/TV3)

Outstanding Show of the Year: United Showbiz/Real News (UTV)

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown (ONUA TV)

Lead Actress Drama or Comedy: Nana Ama Ampofoa (YOLO S7)

Lead Actor Drama or Comedy: Barrister Ignatius Bemenegya (Kejetia vs Makola)

Best Supporting Actress Drama or Comedy: Aba Kuma Dadson (YOLO S7)

Winners List

Achievement in Cinematography: Bamie Lammeh (Pawn)

Achievement in Directing: Juliet Ibrahim (Widow’s Gift)

Achievement in Editing: Kuami Marley (A Taste of Sin)

Achievement in Costume and Wardrobe: Kwame Amoako (A Country Called Ghana)

Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling: Justice Osei (Big Six)

Music Original Score: Berni Anti (A Taste of Sin)

Music Original Song: Radiya Sinare (Kadara)

Production Design: Issifu Ania Quena (A Country Called Ghana)

Achievement in Sound Mixing and Editing: Richie Mensah (Pawn)

Achievement in Writing Original or Adapted Screenplay: Pascal Amanfo (Red Carpet)

Best Short Movies: Afoley (Nii Odai Afotey) and Aahi (Nana Kofi Asihene)

Best Documentary: The Nexus Between Climate Induced

Best Actor African Collaboration: Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)

Best Actress African Collaboration: Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Best Movie African Collaboration: Tokunbo (Ramsey Nouah)

Best Picture: A Taste of Sin

Cameo Actor of the Year: Archbishop Nicholas Duncan William (A Taste of Sin)

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: James Gardiner (A Taste of Sin) and Adjetey Annan (Pawn)

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Jackie Appiah (Red Carpet)

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: John Dumelo (Blood Vessel)

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Roselyn Ngiza, Sandra Ababio, and Christabel Ekeh (Red Carpet)